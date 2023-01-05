The shorthanded Lakers got even more shorthanded on Wednesday, as Troy Brown Jr. exited the game due to injury. He officially suffered what the team called a left quad strain, and he's out for the rest of the game.

Brown played 13 minutes in the first half, scoring just two points on two shots, but he did reel in four rebounds, and had a +/- of +9. He's been one of the Lakers' best role players this year, and is someone the team cannot afford to lose, especially with Lonnie Walker IV's injury potentially being worse than initially expected.

The Lakers are starting to get hit hard with the injury bug, which could not come at a worse time, as they're trying to stay alive in the Western Conference without Anthony Davis.

We'll provide you with more information on Brown when it comes, but for now, he's at least out for the remainder of Wednesday's game.

