Skip to main content
Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports both think the Lakers should explore promoting assistant coach Phil Handy.

Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports both think the Lakers should explore promoting assistant coach Phil Handy.

Most of the names that have been mentioned in the Lakers head coaching search are head coaches prowling the sidelines in the playoffs right now or established names. Considering the cloud that's hanging over the organization, the Lakers might not be able to lure a household name to LA.

However, LA might already have a quality head coaching candidate in the building. Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports explained that one current Lakers assistant could be a good choice to fill the team's head coaching vacancy.

Chris Haynes explained on his Posted Up podcast earlier this month. 

"The other name I want to throw in, no head coaching experience, but respect, I think he would have it. Someone who's still on the staff right now, Phil Handy."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Goodwill, who's a frequent guest on the show, cited the Lakers mishandling of Tyronn Lue in 2019 as a reason why Handy might not take the job if offered.

"I wonder if...if you don't come in with a pedigree, how much respect would the front office give you? You would be worried about them underbidding with him...if you under bid for Ty Lue, someone that's got skin on the wall...you walk into that room and you be like okay, what's the contract going to be?. 'You're coaching the Lakers, that's the contract.' No no no, you have to pay me. If you're Phil Handy and you're going to take the job and you're one of the best developmental coaches in the league...if I were him, I would be concerned."

Haynes believes that the sliver of equity the Lakers franchise still has, coupled with a potential return to contender status, could be enough for Handy to take his first plunge into head coaching. 

"You can't turn that down [coaching the Lakers]. Will they use the lack of experience he has to undermine him in contract talks? Yeah, but you expect that. Your first head coaching job is coaching the Lakers with LeBron James and AD. This team made horrible moves this offseason, but they're not out of it."

Handy has the reputation of being incredible developmental coach and has been a member of championship winning coaching staffs. He has been on the bench for three title winnings teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016), Toronto Raptors (2018-2019), and of course, the Lakers (2019-2020).

Add Handy to the ever-growing list of potential head coaching candidates for the Lakers.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Anthony Davis' Current Trade Value

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Executives Assess What It Will Cost LA To Keep Malik Monk

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Offers to Coach LA For A Steep Price

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Supports Idea of Him Leaving LA Via Social Media

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
lebron-james1
News

Lakers: Pundit Discusses LeBron James-to-the-Clippers Trade Scenario

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
USATSI_9090756_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Colin Cowherd Likens LA as the Chicago Bears of the NBA

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022
USATSI_9883554_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Conversations Surrounding LA Disarray Would 'Blow Your Mind' Says Analyst

By Eric EulauApr 20, 2022
USATSI_9969273_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Sounds Off On State of LA

By Eric EulauApr 20, 2022