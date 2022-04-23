Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

Most of the names that have been mentioned in the Lakers head coaching search are head coaches prowling the sidelines in the playoffs right now or established names. Considering the cloud that's hanging over the organization, the Lakers might not be able to lure a household name to LA.

However, LA might already have a quality head coaching candidate in the building. Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports explained that one current Lakers assistant could be a good choice to fill the team's head coaching vacancy.

Chris Haynes explained on his Posted Up podcast earlier this month.

"The other name I want to throw in, no head coaching experience, but respect, I think he would have it. Someone who's still on the staff right now, Phil Handy."

Goodwill, who's a frequent guest on the show, cited the Lakers mishandling of Tyronn Lue in 2019 as a reason why Handy might not take the job if offered.

"I wonder if...if you don't come in with a pedigree, how much respect would the front office give you? You would be worried about them underbidding with him...if you under bid for Ty Lue, someone that's got skin on the wall...you walk into that room and you be like okay, what's the contract going to be?. 'You're coaching the Lakers, that's the contract.' No no no, you have to pay me. If you're Phil Handy and you're going to take the job and you're one of the best developmental coaches in the league...if I were him, I would be concerned."

Haynes believes that the sliver of equity the Lakers franchise still has, coupled with a potential return to contender status, could be enough for Handy to take his first plunge into head coaching.

"You can't turn that down [coaching the Lakers]. Will they use the lack of experience he has to undermine him in contract talks? Yeah, but you expect that. Your first head coaching job is coaching the Lakers with LeBron James and AD. This team made horrible moves this offseason, but they're not out of it."

Handy has the reputation of being incredible developmental coach and has been a member of championship winning coaching staffs. He has been on the bench for three title winnings teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-2016), Toronto Raptors (2018-2019), and of course, the Lakers (2019-2020).

Add Handy to the ever-growing list of potential head coaching candidates for the Lakers.