Lakers: Draymond Green Goes After Laker Fans For Booing LeBron James

The Lakers have a whole lot of issues this year. That's not really news at this point. They have struggled to a 27-34 record and continue to get closer and closer to falling out of the play-in spot in the Western Conference.

But this week at Crypto.com, Lakers fans seemed to reach a breaking point. They were very vocal with their displeasure of the team, and players started to bark back at several points.

That included LeBron James. He got into it with a fan who seemed less than satisfied with the team's play, and Bron wasn't about to let him get away with it.

But Draymond Green is done with Lakers fans after this week. On his podcast earlier this week, Green blasted them for their treatment of the 37-year-old veteran, and one of the greatest to ever play the game.

"To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful. I was shocked to see that… I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats."

It's been rough for the Lakers all season, but especially of late. They are 3-7 over their last 10 games and probably just lost Anthony Davis for the rest of the regular season. At best, he'll be able to return for the final handful of games.

"You can 100 percent be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats. And that was about as bratty as something I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago! And now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous."

Let's hope things get better from here, but Green is right. Bron is doing everything humanly possible to keep this Lakers team in the hunt, and he's certainly not deserving of the criticisms.