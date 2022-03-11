Lakers: James Worthy's Harsh Words For This Los Angeles Team

Just when you think this season couldn't get any worse for the Lakers, they go out and lose to the Rockets and Spurs. Two teams that they should have beat, Los Angeles went into Texas and dropped a pair of games. One of them was played without LeBron James, and the other was dropped in overtime.

It's bad. The Lakers are struggling just to hold onto the 9th seed in the Western Conference and facing a real possibility of missing out on the play-in tournament. And if they don't figure out things soo, their season is coming to an end quickly.

But they had such high hopes at the beginning of this season. Lakers Hall of Famer James Worthy spoke about those expectations after a loss to the Rockets, and he did not hold back on them.

“At the beginning of the season, there was a lot of expectations about this team to win. I think they are at a point now where they know they aren’t going to meet those expectations. … I think they realize they can’t win. They don’t feel like they can.”

Tough words from a guy that always believes in the Lakers. But that's what kind of year it has been for Los Angeles. They've been a massive disappointment after having real championship hopes to start the season.

The Russell Westbrook experiment has been a massive failure. Anthony Davis has not been healthy for most of the year. And relying on a 37-year-old LeBron James to carry the burden all season long isn't a recipe for success.

Will things get better? Maybe next year.