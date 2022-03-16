Lakers: Kevin Durant's New Take On the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

Lakers fans have had to take part in one of the most debated topics in NBA history. That's what happens when LeBron James comes to your team. And regardless of what side you take in the Jordan vs. James debate, you've got to be tired of talking about it by now.

But it's one that will be talked about even decades from now: who is the greatest of all time? Lakers fans didn't even ask to be included in this debate, but here we are. The way this team is playing right now though, fans in Los Angeles might have some strong opinions.

But the Nets' Kevin Durant brought a pretty refreshing angle to the debate on a recent episode of the Boardroom. For KD, it's less about comparing the two and more about realizing that they were two different types of players.

“No comparison to what Michael Jordan did it’s just different. It’s not like Jordan’s one and you [James] two. Ya’ll both are like something we’ve never seen before. Both unique, sitting in your own different area of greatness.”

KD went on to emphasize that there really was no need to compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan. The two never played against one another, and never will.

“Why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they going to play against each other? MJ will never play in a game against LeBron in a game so there’s no need for us compare their careers it’s just what you prefer.”

James is currently 37 years old and is at number 2 in scoring across the NBA right now. He has countless awards and accolades to his name, including four NBA titles. MJ also has plenty of awards to go along with his ridiculous 6 NBA Championships.

They're both great. But that debate will never stop.