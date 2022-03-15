Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Receives Backlash After Throwing the Ball At Scottie Barnes

This move from LBJ during the loss did not go over very well with NBA fans.

The Lakers got crushed once again on Monday night. After getting blown out in a big way by the Suns on Sunday, the Raptors came into town and ran wild on Los Angeles' swiss cheese defense. 

There were a lot of things to hate about this game. The Lakers only scoring 12 points in the first quarter was obviously terrible, but their late surge in the fourth was somehow more infuriating. It was a reminder that this team can compete, they're just letting themselves get down early more often than not. 

But LeBron James looked incredibly frustrated throughout the game. At one point, his body language showed that he was very annoyed with a teammate throwing the ball away on the offensive side of the court. 

But this play from LeBron drew the outrage of NBA fans all over the internet. 

Going for a ball out of bounds in the third quarter, James went to throw it off of Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes to keep possession. But it was the force of that throw that didn't sit well with fans. James beamed it at defenseless Barnes, who was laying on the ground. 

It was the latest in a series of angry moments from LeBron on Monday. He was screaming at officials over foul calls, sitting at the other end of the court on turnovers, and even refused to speak to media following the loss. 

James has absolutely carried the Lakers this season, and his frustrations are understandable. But throwing the ball at another player like that won't earn you any points with teammates. 

