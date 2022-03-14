Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong for the Lakers on Sunday night. They came into Phoenix and faced off against a Suns team that they absolutely had no shot at beating. And it showed every step of the way, with their offense simply overpowering Los Angeles.

But there was once bright side for the Lakers in this one, sort of. LeBron James dished out a pass to Carmelo Anthony for an open three in the loss, the 10,000th assist of his illustrious career. That put LeBron into truly exclusive company...with himself.

That assist put him in the 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists club. It's never been done before in the history of the NBA. In fact, there are only 7 players in history to ever reach 30,000 points alone.

But the Lakers star is quickly approaching 37,000 points for his career, chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points. At the end of the night, Bron finished with 31 points and put up 7 rebounds to go with his 6 assists.

Unfortuantely, even a record-setting night like that could be spoiled. The Suns rolled through the Lakers 140-111, and they never stood a chance. Los Angeles is back at home tonight to take on the Toronto Raptors.