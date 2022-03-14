Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

No one in NBA history has accomplished what LeBron James just did on Sunday night in Phoenix.

No one in NBA history has accomplished what LeBron James just did on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong for the Lakers on Sunday night. They came into Phoenix and faced off against a Suns team that they absolutely had no shot at beating. And it showed every step of the way, with their offense simply overpowering Los Angeles. 

But there was once bright side for the Lakers in this one, sort of. LeBron James dished out a pass to Carmelo Anthony for an open three in the loss, the 10,000th assist of his illustrious career. That put LeBron into truly exclusive company...with himself. 

That assist put him in the 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists club. It's never been done before in the history of the NBA. In fact, there are only 7 players in history to ever reach 30,000 points alone. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But the Lakers star is quickly approaching 37,000 points for his career, chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points. At the end of the night, Bron finished with 31 points and put up 7 rebounds to go with his 6 assists. 

Unfortuantely, even a record-setting night like that could be spoiled. The Suns rolled through the Lakers 140-111, and they never stood a chance. Los Angeles is back at home tonight to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
USATSI_17893192
News

Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

By Brook Smith3 hours ago
Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker is Still Battling Through An Injury

By Brook Smith21 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Noticeably Absent in the Final Minutes on Friday

By Brook Smith22 hours ago
wenyen gabriel
News

Lakers Very Excited About What Wenyen Gabriel Can Do For Them

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Tonight in Phoenix

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Hoping For a Playoff Return

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Analyst Blames 2 Losses on LeBron James' 56 Point Game

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022