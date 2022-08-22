Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer

LeBron James' arrival to the league was nothing short of spectacular as he was the No. 1 draft pick coming out of high school. Bronny James has been circulating in the news as of late for his flashy abilities and questions marks of where he's going to play in college, but LeBron's 15-year old son, Bryce James, just made headline news with his first Division 1 offer.

Bryce already received an offer from Duquesne University, despite entering his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon High School. The 6-foot-5 wing was recruited by LeBron's old point guard, Dru Joyce III, back when he was playing for Saint Vincent Saint Mary Ohio who is now the associate head coach of Duquesne.

Bryce's impact on the court, his astounding build and his ability to follow in his father's footsteps already make him a household name and someone you should watch out for in the coming years according to NBA Draft Room.

“He’s one of the top players to watch in the 2025 Recruiting Class. A very skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near perfect form, Bryce is a big wing with a high skill level and a quickly improving game. Has a strong frame and should continue to add a few more inches to his height over the next few years.”

Coach Joyce is someone LeBron has trusted since his playing days in Ohio so it's no doubt LeBron would love to see his son play under his wing. Bryce is destined to get more offers, but it will be interesting to see how the Duquesne offer plays out as it hits so close to home for LeBron (quotes via Duquesne Basketball).