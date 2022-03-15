Lakers: LeBron James a Game Time Decision Tonight Against Toronto

The Lakers are looking to get back on track after getting absolutely demolished by the Suns on Sunday night. They'll take on the Raptors at home tonight, a 37-30 team sitting at the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

But it will once again be a struggle tonight for the Lakers. They face the possibility of playing without LeBron James, who was once again listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the matchup.

Speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, Frank Vogel revealed that James would be a true game time decision. That knee that has given him problems for much of the seasons continues to be an issue for him.

Last week, James had to miss a game against the Rockets after scoring 56 points against the Warriors. The Lakers went on to lose that game in overtime and would lose another to the Spurs two days later. That one was played with LBJ in the lineup.

But James is the NBA's leading scorer right now, and the Lakers not having him in the lineup would be awful for them. When he hasn't been in there, they've leaned on guys like Malik Monk to step up and take on a greater role.

We'll see the direction they go tonight should James have to sit again.