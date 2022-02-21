Lakers: LeBron James Hits Ridiculous Shot to Win the NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star break might not have been everything fans had hoped for. The events leading up to Sunday night's All-Star Game weren't all that great, and the always entertaining Dunk Contest drew the ire of almost everyone around the league. To put it gently, it was boring.

But the All-Star Game on Sunday brought a little bit more excitement to the weekend. With Team LeBron facing off against Team Durant, the stage was set for a whole lot of offense. And the game came down to one shot in a pretty tight game.

With a target goal of 163 points to end the game, the Western Conference gave the ball to their captain. Lakers star LeBron James, playing back in Cleveland again, did not disappoint. His ridiculous fadeaway jumper over Zach LaVine sealed the deal and the West won it.

For LeBron, it was his 24th point of the game, adding to his 8 assists and 6 rebounds. He played a total of 36 minutes in the contest as well, with only Golden State's Steph Curry matching his time on the court.

Speaking of Curry, he dropped 50 points en route to becoming the All-Star Game MVP. So while the slate of events did not exactly impress fans(or Shaq) around the NBA, at least the game itself provided some fun, especially for Lakers fans.

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Clippers at home on Friday night. With a 27-31 record, Los Angeles is just barely holding onto that ninth seed in the Western Conference.