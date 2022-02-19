Lakers: LeBron James Open to Returning to Cleveland Later in His Career

LeBron James probably will not be retiring with the Lakers. That has pretty much been a foregone conclusion at this point. James' contract will expire after next season, and there is no telling how much longer he will want to spend in Los Angeles.

But James has been very open about his desire to play alongside his son Bronny when he makes it into the NBA. Given the Lakers draft capabilities and assets, that doesn't sound like it will happen in Los Angeles.

This week, Bron is back in Cleveland for the All-Star Game. He spoke with The Athletic's Jason Llyod about what it's like to be back, and it sounds like a return to the Cavs could potentially be on the table.

"The door's not closed on that. I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

It's where Bron started his Hall of Fame career, and he returned there to win a title after leaving the Heat. Coming back for a third time to play one last year could be the ending Cleveland wants for the kid from Akron.

Bronny should be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if the rules stay the same right now. That would mean that James would likely need to sign another deal, perhaps a one-year deal with the Lakers, to bridge that gap.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

Could we be seeing the last couple of years of LeBron with the Lakers? Probably. So enjoy it while you can.