Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Ignore Each Other at Summer League Game

Lakers: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Ignore Each Other at Summer League Game

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't exchange a single word despite both attending the Lakers Summer League game on Friday night.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't exchange a single word despite both attending the Lakers Summer League game on Friday night.

The Lakers played their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League yesterday, but the most newsworthy event had nothing to do with anything that happened on court. In fact, what didn't happen off the court between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James is what really caught the attention of Lakers fans. 

Despite both players, and scores of current Lakers players, Rob Pelinka, and new head coach Darvin Ham, being in attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't speak publicly.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha is one of the many reporters that finds the lack of public interaction intriguing. 

"Westbrook never walked over, though, leaving just as the halftime buzzer sounded. James stayed through the end of the third quarter. The two never acknowledged each other. Perhaps it means something. Perhaps it means everything. Perhaps it means nothing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Buha juxtaposed the scene with last summer when Westbrook arrived in Los Angeles. 

"But with all eyes in the arena — and on TV and social media — on James and Westbrook, it was interesting, if not telling, that they never publicly interacted. Especially when considering their bromance at summer league less than 12 months ago."

Buha noted that the lack of interaction could be nothing at all, but the timing is curious considering how Westbrook has been repeatedly linked to a potential trade with the Nets for Kyrie Irving

According to Buha, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham "dismissed" the fact that he hasn't met with Russ, Lebron, and Anthony Davis all together and cited the trio's "busy schedules" as the reason why.

Ham stated that he's connected with each of them individually and the lines of communication between he and the Lakers stars has been strong.

There's plenty of time for Russ and LeBron to chat this summer, but it didn't happen, at least on the court, in Las Vegas last night. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Rips Russell Westbrook For 'Delusional' Rant

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers News: Popular NBA Account Highlights Mind-Bending LeBron James Statistic

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17856658_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Attends LA Sparks Game Amid Trade Rumors

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18632393_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Undrafted Rookie Drawing Comparisons to Kyle Kuzma

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17851544_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Outlines Three-Team Trade to Get Kyrie Irving to LA

By Eric EulauJul 8, 2022
USATSI_12510816_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Recently Held Workout with Veteran Point Guard & Former UCLA Bruin

By Eric EulauJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18141451_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Brian Windhorst Provides the Latest on Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade Chatter

By Eric EulauJul 7, 2022
lebron james
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Highlight Dunk

By Staff WriterJul 7, 2022