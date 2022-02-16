Lakers Listed As a Potential Destination For Tristan Thompson

The Lakers decided to stand completely still at the trade deadline. Although there were deals to be made and conversations that happened with other teams, they made the decision to not make a move.

Because of that, every player that enters the buy-out market will be looked into seriously by the Lakers. A team that has struggled greatly this year is looking for some help late in the season, and there are a few good names already out there.

Goran Dragic is probably one of the better names already available, but there seems to be very little motivation to sign with the Lakers. Dragic is already being sought after by teams like the Warriors, who are serious contenders.

But one name that could make a lot of sense is Tristan Thompson. The Pacers acquired Thompson last week as a part of the deal that netted them Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. It was later reported that the Pacers were considering buying out the remainder of Thompson's contract, which expires at the end of this year.

Michael Scotto listed the Lakers as one of the teams to keep an eye on if Thompson is bought out by Indiana. Thompson has played with LeBron James before in Cleveland and could help balance out the Lakers front-court rotations.

Frank Vogel has yet to figure out the magic formula there, and that has forced Anthony Davis into far too much playing time. If the Lakers landed Thompson, he could help alleviate some of that pressure on a guy who is injured often.

So add Thompson to the list of players that the Lakers could look to adding in should the opportunity present itself. If they did add him in, they would likely want to cut loose DeAndre Jordan. At this point, he's only a part of the team because they have not added anyone from the buy out market after they did not make a move at the deadline.