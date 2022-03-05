Lakers: Los Angeles Needs to Consider Reducing LeBron James' Playing Time

The Lakers need to stop trying to play for a higher seed this season. Currently sitting at the number 9 spot in the Western Conference, there seems to be no hope that they will be able to catch up in the standings. They're now 5.5 games back of the next seed with the Clippers sitting right above them.

They're not reaching that coveted 6th seed spot. So with that being said, they really need to consider the best way to appraoch the rest of the regular season. One of the best things they can do right now is to reduce LeBron James' minutes during these regular season games.

James admitted the other day that he was tired, and losing only adds to that. So why keep playing your key player in games when you're going to need him down the stretch?

"I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow's a new day, and I'm going to be prepared for the Clippers on Thursday."

At 37 years of age, James is averaging 36.8 minutes per game. He is also averaging even more minutes since Anthony Davis went down with his mid-foot sprain, an injury that will keep him out for most of the regular season.

So the best move might be keeping LeBron fresh for the play-in tournament. Of course, that comes with complciations. Like the fact that the Lakers could be knocked out of the play-in if they were to sit LeBron in key moments or too much down the stretch.

But they need to make a decision, and very soon.