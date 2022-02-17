Lakers: Magic Johnson Still Advising Jeanie Buss

Magic Johnson hasn’t held an official position with the Lakers since 2019. His final act as team president was an impromptu resignation in front of a scrum of reporters on the final day of the season.

Although he isn’t employed by the Lakers anymore, Magic still has an influence on the franchise.

In Magic’s feature in NBA 75 series, written by The Athletic’s Bill Oram, Lakers owners Jeanie Buss stated that she actively solicits advice from the LA legend.

“To me, he’s still working with us. In terms of an official capacity, in the NBA, you have to be very clear as to who can negotiate on your behalf and who can’t. So he doesn’t have that official designation. But in terms of his support, his wisdom, his insight, I freely call on him as needed.”

Buss revealed Magic’s insight on the plights of this year’s disappointing Lakers team (26-31).

“He just talked about, you know, the injuries and that the team hadn’t had a chance to be together. … So, you know, he’s very calm and insightful. And it, you know, I appreciate his seeing the big picture instead of reacting to every game.”

That being said, Magic did react publicly to the Lakers 36-point road loss to the Denver Nuggets this season. Magic’s tweet spurned Lakers superstar LeBron James to affirm that his team would “be better”.

One question that comes to mind is how Magic’s insights have impacted what Jeanie Buss and the Lakers front office have, and have not, done in the last twelve months?

Rob Pelinka, whose “back-stabbing” was a key reason Johnson cited for his unceremonious departure from the team, is the Lakers GM.

It’s hard to imagine Buss running down the hall to impart advice from her latest phone call with Pelinka’s former co-worker who threw Pelinka under the bus, multiple times, on his way out.

At the end of the day though, Buss Pelinka's boss.

Perhaps Magic still is too.