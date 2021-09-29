Lakers Media Day: All of the Day's Top Stories

September 29, 2021
Lakers Media Day: Recapping All of the Day's Top Stories

All of the biggest storylines after an eventful Media Day for the Los Angeles Lakers
It was a busy Tuesday for the Los Angeles Lakers, but then again, that's what you get when a team has a media day all to themselves. 

After the other 29 teams held their first looks on Monday, the Lakers opted to host theirs on Tuesday and definitely made it a newsworthy event. 

In case you missed out on the day's festivities, we've gathered all of the biggest storylines for you in one convenient place. For more information on any individual story, click on the title to head over to the full article.

Talen Horton-Tucker Competing for a Starting Role

The Lakers went all-in on THT this offseason, signing him to a 3-year, $32 million deal. The signing shows how much confidence this front office has in the young player, and it appears that he will be competing for a starting spot during training camp. 

There was plenty of buzz around the Lakers' young wing on Media Day, so his development will be a story to watch. 

Rookie Austin Reaves and His Kobe Inspired Nickname

The signing of Austin Reaves came out of nowhere, but the Lakers obviously view him as a valuable young piece to this roster. On Media Day, he shared something that should definitely endear him to Lakers fans – a nickname inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

Phil Handy Talks 2021-22 Lakers

Phil Handy has become one of the Lakers' most valuable assets outside of its players. The work that he does with each member of the team is invaluable, and he had some thoughts on the outlook of what is one of the league's older rosters. 

Rajon Rondo Expresses Confidence in LA's Roster

After a season away from the Lakers, Rajon Rondo returns this year in hopes of helping them win their second title in three years. During Media Day, Rondo was asked to give his thoughts on the revamped roster, and he did not disappoint. 

LeBron Explains Westbrook's Fit With This Team

Much has been made about the fit now that Russell Westbrook joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis here in LA. With all three players requiring the ball in their hands to be at their best, it will be worth watching how their chemistry plays out during training camp. James, for one, is not worried, and his statements on Tuesday made that clear. 

LeBron James Opens Up on His Vaccination Status

Vaccination requirements and vaccine mandates have been the hottest topic of debate during the offseason, and many wondered how the Lakers would far in this regard heading into the season. The team's biggest start finally put any rumors to rest, sharing his vaccination status to the media and explaining his philosophy once and for all. 

