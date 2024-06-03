Lakers News: Another LA Head Coaching Prospect Being Pursued By Cavaliers
Throughout the entire process that the Los Angeles Lakers have gone through to find their next head coach, former NBA guard JJ Redick has been the frontrunner. It seems almost like an inevitability at this point but the team has maintained that they have a process. But it seems that candidates are interviewing for other open spots while Los Angeles weighs options.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori. He also mentioned that Nori is a candidate for the Lakers open job as well.
Nori has been a name connected to the Lakers for a while and fans have been clamoring for him. He did a good job with the Timberwolves as the acting head coach while Chris Finch was recovering from an injury.
He has experience in the league for a number of years, having served as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings. Nori could be a good option for Los Angeles if they decide that they want someone with more experience.
While Redick remains the frontrunner for the job, Nori could be a wild-card option for the Lakers. It's worth noting that Wojnarowski did mention L.A. here so maybe he is a serious candidate for them after all.
