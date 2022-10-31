Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ecstatic About L.A.'s New Sixth Man Russell Westbrook

Darvin Ham had to make an executive decision and move Russell Westbrook to the bench ahead of their matchup agains the Timberwolves. The move allowed Troy Brown Jr. to shine and show some much needed shooting spark for the Lakers.

The Lakers ultimately lost the game, but can be argued they lost due to Anthony Davis missing the game. Ham liked what he saw so he implemented the lineup change once again against the Nuggets.

The resilience paid off and the Lakers managed to earn their first win of the season against the western conference powerhouse. Brown Jr. went 0-3 from the 3-point line, but with a rejuvenated Westbrook coming off the bench and helping them score some points, Westbrook ended his night with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists shooting 6-12 from the field and 2-4 from the 3-point line.

The embrace of his new role has caught the eye of Davis who can't say enough of the former MVP's openness to the role (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Before I walked in here I said 'the way you played and are handling everything is tremendous. The way you played in Minnestora and the way you played tonight is unbelievable." To be a player of his caliber and asked to come off the bench is truly a guy who will do whatever the team asks. Giving up his starting position for the betterment of the team and he's flourishing in his role. It's all we can ask for."

It's a new feeling for the Lakers finally winning their first game of the season. It's smart for the team to ride the wave while they can and Westbrook coming off the bench may be the answer they were looking for.