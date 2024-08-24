Lakers News: Chicago Basketball Courts to be Dedicated for Kobe Bryant Day
Late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant is being celebrated all over the world on Saturday for annual "Kobe Bryant Day" festivities. August 24th commemorates both of Bryant's now-retired jersey numbers with the Lakers. Bryant wore No. 8 until 2006, in tribute to his favorite player to watch growing up in Italy, his eventual head coach Mike D'Antoni. Next, he switched to No. 24, in an effort to express his "growth," he claimed (it was also his jersey number at Lower Merion High School), although Kevin Garnett said it was worn to attest that, in his mind, he was better than Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame shooting guard Michael Jordan. It also happens to transpire a day after Bryant's birthday. He passed away tragically in a January 2020 helicopter accident aged 41. The 18-time All-Star would have turned 46 this year.
Now, Chicago — home to the team once led by Bryant's friend, mentor, and rival Jordan — is paying tribute to Bryant in the best possible way: with some basketball games.
Starting at 12 p.m. PT/2 p.m. CT on Saturday, the Jackson Park courts in the Windy City's South Side will commemorate Bryan'ts birthday with a tournament and skills contest, according to Maxwell Evans of Block Chicago. Skills-focused youth basketball clinics will begin the festivities, from 12-1:30 p.m. PT/2-3:30 p.m. CT. A court dedication ceremony will follow that up. Then, the competition begins, with a four-hour, single-game elimination basketball tournament, a 3-point shootout at 6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT, and a dunk contest at 7 p.m. PT/9 p.m. PT. $300 will be awarded to the victors of the 3-point shootout and the dunk challenges.
Bryant had reportedly tried to force his way to Chicago via trade in 2007, frustrated with at that point being saddled with years of post-Shaquille O'Neal mediocrity in Los Angeles. The Bulls at that time were a fun, pesky, defense-first also-ran in the Eastern Conference, led by gritty young players like Luol Deng, Kirk Hinrich, and Andres Nocioni, plus an aging Ben Wallace and sharpshooter Ben Gordon. When it became clear that the Lakers very much wanted to receive Deng — then the Bulls' best player, and an eventual two-time All-Star — back in any deal, Bryant lost interest. Ironically, the Lakers did eventually sign Deng the summer after Bryant retired, to a four-year $72 million agreement that soured quickly, to the point where the 6-foot-9 combo forward ultimately agreed to a $7.5 million buyout.
