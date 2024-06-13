Lakers News: Dan Hurley Reveals Finances May Have Played Role In Turning Down LA
The narratives around the Los Angeles Lakers have been a little wild, especially their failed pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. The interest in Hurley came out of nowhere but the Lakers weren't able to land the plane.
Los Angeles reportedly offered him a six-year deal that would have been worth $70 million, far from the "godfather" offer that we had been hearing about. Many believed that the low offer may have played a role in Hurley turning the Lakers down and now we have more insight into things.
Hurley appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and seemed to hint that the financial aspect of things did factor into his decision.
"To say that it's not a motivating factor – the finances –to leave a place, it's definitely a thing...To leave all that behind, there probably is a number. I don't know what that is."
With this news coming out, there will surely be those who put more blame on the Lakers front office. However, the deal that Hurley received was more than fair for someone who has never coached in the NBA before.
Hurley would have been one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA, despite his lack of experience. It was a risk either way for Los Angeles and Hurley seemingly didn't want to leave UConn just yet.
It was a good effort from Los Angeles but wasn't meant to be. Now, the Lakers will turn their attention elsewhere, potentially back to the original presumed favorite, former NBA guard JJ Redick.
