Lakers News: Dan Hurley Completely Rips Leverage Narrative With LA
This past week has been a whirlwind for the Los Angeles Lakers. First, they tried and failed to hire UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, only to then have a narrative be that he was using them to gain leverage at UConn for a new contract.
It's not the first time that someone has used the Lakers for leverage but having a college coach do it stings a little bit. Many believed that Hurley's interest in coming to the Lakers wasn't genuine but he seemingly shot that all down.
Hurley appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and completely ripped apart the leverage narrative.
"“One of the worst takes I’ve heard is that this was a leverage play…I don’t need leverage here. We’ve won back to back national championships.”
While Hurley struck down this narrative, the entire process still does seem a little odd. Maybe he was genuinely confused about what to do between heading to Los Angeles or staying at UConn but it wasn't a good look for the Lakers.
Hurley would have given the team a new direction but now they will look elsewhere for the open head coaching position. The team is reportedly expected to interview presumed favorite JJ Redick this weekend, with a deal potentially being able to come to place following.
If they were to hire Redick, they would need an experienced staff with him due to his lack of experience. What the Lakers do remains to be seen but at least the leverage rumors can be put to sleep now.
More Lakers: Lakers To Interview Presumed Head Coaching Favorite This Weekend: Report