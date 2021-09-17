September 17, 2021
Lakers News: Devontae Cacok Leaves Lakers

The young power forward switches coasts and signs with the Nets.
Yesterday, the Lakers signed forward Cameron Oliver to essentially complete their depth, so Devontae Cacock signing elsewhere was probably easy to see coming.

Cacok signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to play in the 2019 NBA Summer League after going undrafted from UNC Wilmington. As a Laker, he split time between LA and the South Bay Lakers in the G-league. In the G-league he made the G-league all rookie team, and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. Despite being 6'7, he has shown to be a very good rebounder, as well as efficient as a shooter, due to his style of play being directly around the rim. 

He played in one game for the championship winning 2019-20 Lakers, and played in 20 games last season, averaging 4 minutes per game. 

It seems fitting that a Brooklyn Net signed with the Lakers, and a Laker signed with the Nets. 

Despite only playing a few minutes in the 2020 season, Cacock will walk away from LA as an NBA champion. His NBA journey continues in Brooklyn, where he will hope to get more minutes. 

