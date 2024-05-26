Lakers News: Did Rich Paul Accidentally Reveal LeBron James' Free Agent Plan This Summer?
As we enter into the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the biggest stories is what star LeBron James will do with his contract option. James can become a free agent this summer but many around the league believe he will stay with the team.
However, James will likely put pressure on the Lakers to improve the roster before signing back. While we wait for a decision from James on the final year of his deal, we may have gotten a hint from his agent Rich Paul.
During an appearance on the TNT AltCast during the Western Conference Finals, Paul seemed to accidentally reveal what the plans for James were.
This must have been a slip-up on the part of Paul but it likely means that James will be opting out of his current deal. It was always expected but this may have been the confirmation that was needed.
He has until June 29 to make an official decision on the final year of his deal. It's likely he does opt out and then things get interesting.
While many people believe that James will remain in Los Angeles, other teams can make things interesting for the Lakers. He will be free to talk to any team he likes and if they make him a good offer, he likely will consider it for his final years.
More Lakers: How Cavaliers' Decision to Fire J.B. Bickerstaff Will Affect LA