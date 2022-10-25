Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Latest Terrible Shooting Performance

The Lakers are still searching for there first win of the season after a narrow 106-104 loss to the Portland Trailblazers. The Lakers had the lead at the end of the game, but some questionable shots, including a missed jumped from Russell Westbrook, allowed for the Trailblazers to escape with the narrow victory.

Among other storylines, Westbrook continues to struggle with his shooting as he finished with 10 points on 4/15 shooting from the field (0-3 from the 3-point line). This has started a domino effect with centers now guarding Westbrook to leave him open at the 3-point line and allowing him to shoot.

Something is up with Westbrook, who clearly needs to work on his shooting, but he didn't indulge with the media when trying to answer questions. In fact, he gave nearly the same responses to all questions whether it was on his shooting or the teams overall performance (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Not really sure what to do, but trying to do the best I can."

It's only three games into the season and fans are growing tired of Westbrook's shooting antics. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have held their own, but the two can only do so much with Westbrook and Patrick Beverley struggling to knockdown open 3-pointers.

James and Davis need to be the focal point of the offense, Davis being the better answer as an aging James is needed for the entirety of the season, but the lack of help from the rest of the team is only a sign of things to come for the rest of the season.