Lakers News: Head Coach Candidate Expected to Get 'Significant' Consideration
With University of Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, winner of the last two NCAA championships, now off the table for the Los Angeles Lakers as their Darvin Ham replacement, the team is forced to pivot to other contenders once again. Plenty of viable candidates remain on the table for the Purple and Gold, theoretically.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, during a "SportsCenter" appearance on Monday, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego is seen as a major possibility as L.A.'s next head coach. Team president Rob Pelinka and majority owner Jeanie Buss will have a lot to say in that decision.
“I think James Borrego is still going to be a significant name in this search. He’s in Cleveland now. He’ll meet with the Cavaliers on Tuesday all day long. He’s prominent in that search," Wojnarowski said. "Borrego’s already been in twice in LA. Head coach in Charlotte who, if you look back, went from 33 wins to 43 wins, two play-in tournaments and then a really good season last year in New Orleans where they hold him in high regard as a top assistant. He was with Pop a long time in San Antonio. I think he’ll be prominent in both the Cavs and Lakers searches.”
The Cleveland Cavaliers also have an opening, and as a solid playoff contender in a far less competitive conference, could potentially have a leg up on Los Angeles, despite the Lakers being the NBA's clear glamour franchise. ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick is the other big name seemingly still on the table, though others could certainly emerge, and L.A. has spoken with several other assistant coaches.
