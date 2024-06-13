Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Talks Passing of Jerry West
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss finally broke her silence regarding the passing of Laker and NBA legend Jerry West, the Logo.
Buss posted on Instagram her deepest condolences and how much West will be missed. The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared the story on Instagram via Twitter/X.
Unfortunately for Buss and her family, they could never reconcile the pieces that had been broken between the Lakers and West. The two sides' not having a great relationship was evident, and West spoke truthfully about the state of that relationship a little over two years ago.
In an interview with The Athletic, West was brutally honest about his relationship with the Lakers, calling it "horrible," and went as far as to say he regrets playing his entire career with them.
"One disappointing thing [about my career] is that my relationship with the Lakers is horrible," West said. "I still don't know why. And at the end of the day, when I look back, I say, 'Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared.'"
The Lakers and West have never fully outlined the details of their riff; for one reason or another, the two sides never seemed to click, especially after the passing of Dr. Jerry Buss.
There are a handful of things to point to. First, starting in 2017, when he left as a consultant for the Warriors, West wanted to return to the Lakers, but they didn't want him back. Instead, he went to the Clippers, and they've been thriving since.
Another thing to point to and the "final straw," according to The Athletic, was when the Lakers took away West's season tickets after Dr. Buss promised him he would have them for life. The Lakers let West know through text, with West's wife.
It's sad and unfortunate that their relationship remained tarnished, as this is a tragic day for Lakerland and the basketball community.
There's no turning back now, and the Buss family is to blame.
West passed away at the age of 86. He will forever be among Laker lore.
