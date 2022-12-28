He was questionable all day, but he will suit up against his former team.

Good news Laker fans. LeBron James is officially available for the Lakers' Wednesday evening matchup in South Beach. Despite entering the day questionable coming off a back-to-back, James will be out there against his former team.

James, of course, spent a few good seasons in Miami as a member of the Heat.

He won his first two championships under head coach Erik Spoelstra, and had a lot of good moments in front of those fans. He'll now have the opportunity to put on another show for them on Wednesday, as he tries to will his Lakers to their second straight victory against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Without LeBron, the Lakers wouldn't have had much of a chance, especially with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler available for Miami. But with LeBron in the lineup, the Lakers should remain competitive, as they look to get win No. 15 on the season.

Tip off is at 4:30 pm. We'll provide updates on the official starting lineup when it's released, but there aren't expected to be any changes. So, it should be Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverly, Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and Lebron James.

