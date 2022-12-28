But another, far more important player is merely "questionable."

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some height back tonight when they square off against the Miami Heat, though they may also be losing an All-Star.

One name is not included on the league's latest injury report is conspicuous by its (exciting) absence: little-used reserve Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com confirmed earlier today that Toscano-Anderson is indeed available to suit up. Though initially ruled out for about two weeks, Toscano-Anderson has not played a game for L.A. since the team's 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors on December 7th.

He is having his worst year as a pro with the Lakers, averaging 2.2 points a game on .429/.182/.714 shooting splits in 10.4 minutes a night. The 6'6" forward is also averaging 1.8 rebounds.

Most worryingly for Lakers fans (albeit not surprisingly), the status of All-Star forward LeBron James has been downgraded to merely questionable with a sore left ankle. The 37-year-old is in his 20th NBA season and probably should never play in both nights of back-to-back sets ever again, given his advanced mileage. He has avoided playing both nights of a back-to-back in three of the Lakers' four such game pairings thus far this season.

Key guards Dennis Schröder (left foot soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle soreness) are listed as probable to play tonight, having both had modest scoring nights in Orlando Tuesday.

Anthony Davis and two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are, as usual, out.

On the Heat side of the equation, All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain and a right shoulder sprain, respectively. Reserve centers Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle surgery recovery) are both unavailable. Another backup big man, little-used 42-year-old power forward Udonis Haslem, is questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. 6'5" starting "power forward" Caleb Martin is listed as probable to play despite a left ankle sprain, while shooting guard Gabe Vincent is considered questionable with a left knee effusion.

Give all these Heat absences both confirmed and possible, can L.A. win its second straight Florida game in two nights? Tune in at 4:30 p.m. on NBA TV and Spectrum SportsNet to find out.