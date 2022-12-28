It's no question LeBron James has taken care of himself unlike anybody we've seen in the basketball world. Even in his 20th season, James averages nearly 28 points a game to go along with his 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, which is more than enough evidence to give his former coach Erik Spoelstra belief of how long James will truly play.

James is turning 38-years-old before the end of the year and has been playing at a level this late into his career no one has ever seen before. The records will surely continue to fall, and James may very well play past 40-years-old.

In similar fashion to Tom Brady, who is currently 45 years old, James continues to redefine what an athlete is truly capable of. Of course, the two play different positions, with James arguably playing the more physically daunting position in respect to their sports, but Spoelstra believes James can play until he's 50-years-old (via Peter Dewey, Heat Nation).

"It’s crazy," Spoelstra said. "He’s redefining what’s possible with human performance. The way he looks, it looks like he’s the Tom Brady of the NBA, that he could just keep on going. His athleticism is still there. But if he ever only had to rely on his brain, he could play until he’s 50 and still be effective and move the needle."

The excellence that was created between Spoelstra and James during their time together with the Heat was one of the most groundbreaking experiences the NBA had ever seen. They didn't quite reach 10 championships, but the respect for one another remains at an all-time high. And, according to Spoelstra, it sounds like LeBron could be facing off against him for many, many more years.