Lakers News: National Pundit Trashes LA; Makes Bold Claim About Clippers

The Lakers remain in the hot spot of media attention as they look to regain traction from a horrid season. It hasn't been an easy decade for Lakers fans who have been so used to seeing the Lakers dominate the Clippers, but a lot has changed since the days of Kobe and Shaq.



A lot can be compared between the two franchises with the Lakers dominating in championships while the Clippers have been on the rise with new ownership and a new arena.

The Clippers roster remains one of the scariest on paper with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Renowned pundit Stephen A. Smith has made critical claims on the Lakers vs Clippers rivalry (quotes via Get Up).

“[The Lakers] still ain’t the best team in LA,. Kawhi Leonard is coming back, Paul George is there, John Wall is a big-time pickup…"

Smith's comments are right on par with how the Lakers have been handled by the Clippers over the past decade. Lakers remain the team of LA solely cause of their titles, but the Clippers are coming with a vengeance to try to take the crown.

“John Wall in with the Clippers with Kawhi and Paul George they’ve beaten the Lakers 7 straight times, they’re like 32 of the last 39 times. Isn’t even a damn rivalry. I mean the Clippers are just mopping the streets of LA with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

The Clippers struggle with the Lakers in a similar way, the ability to remain healthy. If both teams can remain healthy, the battle of LA will be a spectacle for all of the NBA world to come and feast upon moving forward.