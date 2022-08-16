Lakers News: Derek Fisher Puts Steph Curry in the Same Class as Shaq and Kobe

The impact Kobe and Shaq made for the Lakers is still arguably considered the greatest team of the 2000's and one of the greatest teams of all time. The Kobe-Shaq led Lakers are still the last team to have to three-peat with former Laker guard Derek Fisher being along for the ride of this dynamic dynasty.

Fisher had his fair share of moments, including the iconic 0.4 second buzzer beater against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals. Despite his heroics, there's no question Steph Curry is the far superior player to Fisher without question and is considered the greatest shooter of all-time.



Not only is the four-time champ the greatest shooter ever, Curry is also apart of a Warriors dynasty that has won five championships in seven years which included three in four years. Not quite a three-peat, but it was the closest three-peat since the Lakers and one of the championships matched the Lakers with just one loss the entire playoffs.

Fisher has seen the greatness of Curry and knows the impact he has created for the new era of basketball and has even compared his legacy to that of Kobe and Shaq (quotes via Inside the Warriors).

"Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful. I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow."

Whenever you are in conversation with some of the best to do it, that's a huge accomplishment. Curry still has many seasons left in tank and with the team he has surrounding him only time will tell how many championships Curry will have once it is all said and done.