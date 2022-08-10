Skip to main content
Lakers: Robert Horry Sounds Off on Clippers Title Chances in Recent Interview

Lakers: Robert Horry Sounds Off on Clippers Title Chances in Recent Interview

Former Lakers forward Robert Horry knows a thing or two about the Clippers and has some choice words on the face of LA basketball.

When you think of titles, Los Angeles sports, or the most storied franchises in the state, chances are the Los Angeles Clippers are not at the top of your list. Former Laker legend and seven time NBA champion Robert Horry feels exactly how you probably think he feels about the Clippers. 

The Clippers have made a huge resurgence with a revamped roster throughout the decade, but the Lakers still remain the top basketball team in Los Angeles with their storied success and winning their league leading 17th NBA title in 2020. 

The Clippers seem to be knocking on the door, but Horry still believes the chances of the Clipper taking over remain bleak (quotes via Ryan Gaydos and Larry Fink, Fox News).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The Clippers ain’t never gonna win a title, man. What’s wrong with you? "I love Ty Lue. We played and won together but you know they’re just snake bitten. Until they put me in the front office or on the coaching staff, they’re gonna have no luck. I’m the best luck you can have. So, the Lakers before that because I’m a part of the Laker family."

Despite the recent commotion from the Lakers front office, the Lakers still have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on their roster. The team is loaded with former MVP's and future Hall of Fame candidates. 

Horry may sound like a biased former Laker, but the numbers don't lie. The Clippers still have to prove they are capable of winning a championship despite having their two-way stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

James won his fourth championship in 2020, his second season with the Lakers, while the Clippers have yet to reach the finals in the history of their franchise. For now, the Lakers remain the number one LA basketball team. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James
News

Lakers: Robert Horry Gives His Take on Whether LeBron James Stays in LA

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_5119368_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Gilbert Arenas Gives LeBron James a Rare Compliment

By Ryan Menzie9 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Provides Hot Take on Russell Westbrook Situation

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17034593_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop

By Eric EulauAug 8, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers News: Franchise Unveils New Uniforms To Celebrate 75th Season

By Staff WriterAug 8, 2022 6:36 PM EDT
USATSI_18731713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit

By Staff WriterAug 8, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook Put On Slam Dunk Show at Basketball Camp

By Ricardo SandovalAug 8, 2022 11:00 AM EDT