Lakers News: Rob Pelinka May Have Met With 'Final Candidate' Before HC Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, including who their new head coach will be. They have gone through an extensive process so far and still haven't been able to land anyone.
Former NBA guard JJ Redick is seen as the favorite for the job and he interviewed with the team over the weekend. He met with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and other key figures to discuss the position.
According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Redick may have been the final candidate to meet with Pelinka before a decision is made. His interview this past weekend was a crucial step forward for the team.
"The step is an important one for Redick, who has been a central figure in the team’s coaching search as an external favorite, a presumed frontrunner after initial contact at the NBA draft combine and now as potentially the final candidate to meet with executive vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and other key Lakers figures."
If Redick impressed the Lakers enough, the job is likely his to take. While he doesn't have any coaching experience, he has seen himself rise to the ranks of coaching candidates across the NBA.
He is a brilliant basketball mind who has long wanted to be the leading man for a team. If he is hired, there will be challenges but the Lakers will have to make sure they put an experienced staff around him. This will help him navigate different situations early on in his career but this news likely means we are closer to the finish line of the coaching search.
