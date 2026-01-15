Lakers' Potential Jonathan Kuminga Offer Makes Warriors Trade a No-Brainer

Whenever an NBA franchise loses leverage in trade negotiations, the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of landing that player immediately increase. Rob Pelinka and Co. may benefit from the latest rumor in the Western Conference of a player looking to leave, and his team losing leverage because of a trade demand.

Per ESPN's Anthony Slater

and Shams Charania, "On the first day he became eligible to be moved, fifth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade away from the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN."

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn relayed that a potential Kuminga swap may not cost the Lakers much; specifically, two role players who once had potential who have seemingly fallen into low-ceiling roles, Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht.

"The Lakers were a surprising addition to the reported list of possible Kuminga teams, but it actually makes some sense when you think about it. The Lakers aren't giving up real assets for anyone right now. They're running out the clock on the LeBron James era and waiting to rebuild their roster over the summer with their three tradable first-round picks and over $50 million in cap space. They won't give up picks or take on long-term money. If they're going to make a move, it's going to be shuffling deck chairs. Send out their expiring contracts for other expiring contracts, ideally with different skill sets. Kuminga has a team option for next season, his deal is effectively expiring," Quinn wrote.

"So the swap here would be something like Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht for Kuminga. Hachimura's 3-point shooting makes him a bit more viable in lineups with Green and Butler. Kuminga would give the Lakers a badly needed dose of athleticism. Would either player fix their new team? No. The Lakers don't just need athleticism, they need someone who directs it in ways Kuminga doesn't. Defense. Cutting. General energy and chaos. The Warriors need shooting, but Hachimura is a ball-stopper. Those tend not to work out well in Golden State."

Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura Represent Missed Opportunities in LA

There were few bigger disappointments for the Lakers' 2024-25 failures than Knecht, who was mentally checked out after the trade that would've brought Mark Williams to the Lakers was rescinded.

Hachimura, meanwhile, was a better fit alongside a LeBron James-dominated offense than one that revolves around Luka Doncic. He has not had the same value to the team since Doncic arrived, even if his efficiency has gone up with him getting more open looks.

Ultimately, trading both for a potential difference-maker like Kuminga is an easy pill to swallow. If it doesn't take many, if any, draft picks to get it done after Kuminga's trade demand, this is the easiest decision Pelinka could make. Well, outside of taking Luka for Anthony Davis.