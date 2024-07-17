Lakers News: Rob Pelinka's Poor Contract Decisions Dooming LA's Chances This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a challenging period. Their offseason has been far from ideal, and the responsibility lies squarely on the shoulders of the front office. The decisions made by the front office, particularly Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, have put the team in a precarious position, raising concerns about the team's future.
The Lakers are currently in a situation where all 15 spots are filled with guaranteed contracts, a predicament largely due to the player options given by Pelinka. These options, exercised by D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish, have left the Lakers with limited flexibility. Jovan Buha of The Athletic echoed this sentiment in his recent column, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
"One of the reasons the Lakers have been unable to make any signings and had to explore trades is that four roster holdovers who were given second-year player options last summer — D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish — opted in due to their performances last season and the tight free-agent market."
These four contracts and, more importantly, these players' opting in have put the Lakers in a tough predicament. L.A. has its hands tied, and it may have no other option but to run it back with this current roster. Add in the fact that the new CBA makes it impossible to make a trade, and the Lakers may have no other choice but to stay pat.
The Lakers have a tough hill to climb, and it's getting near impossible as the summer goes on.
