Lakers News: G League Coach of the Year Joining JJ Redick's Staff as Assisant
New Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has made a critical new hire, bringing on a fresh assistant coach onto his roster.
Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding is linking up with Redick's bench just in time for the 2024-25 NBA season.
A well-traveled former WNBA pro for the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury, the 5-foot-8 former point guard played from 2007-17, while also suiting up for Turkey and Russia.
Harding — a Naismith College Player of the Year, an All-American and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year while at Duke — served as an assistant coach on the Sacramento Kings from 2019-23, before taking on the head coach title with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, in 2023-24. She guided Stockton to a 24-10 regular season record, the best in the NBAGL, becoming the first woman to claim the prize.
Harding and Redick actually overlapped at Duke from 2002-06, before the latter took the leap to the NBA. Harding stayed on one more year with the Blue Devils.
Redick's bench is slowly but surely coming together. Harding will join a decorated staff that includes former longtime NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks, along with Frank Vogel-era Los Angeles assistant coach Greg St. Jean.
Wojnarowski adds that Harding also interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position, a gig that eventually went to former title-winning Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee.
