Skip to main content
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Refused to Regularly Set Screens for LeBron James

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Refused to Regularly Set Screens for LeBron James

Lakers forward LeBron James loves his on-ball screens, but guard Russell Westbrook didn't seem on-board
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lakers players Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis recently held a phone call meeting together to discuss their upcoming season to make sure they were on the same page for championships aspirations. In the midst of all the rumors among the team, it seemed like the three reach a threshold and built chemistry moving forward. 

This wasn't the first time a meeting between the star players happened. Newly acquired Westbrook had a conversation with James after their first game together in what may have looked like a discussion over the amount of screens Westbrook was setting (quotes via Zach Lowe, The Lowe Post Podcast)

"You can tell they had a team meeting about Russ screening for LeBron before the second game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies. Screened 8 times for Lebron in that game, it worked pretty well."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James is well known for getting on-ball screens to help create more driving lanes to the basket, disrupt the defense to pick up James at the 3-point line while simultaneously providing open passing lanes. Westbrook did not shoot great from the 3-point line so having him roll after picks seemed ideal.

"After that game, here are the number of ball screens Russ set in the 6 subsequent games, this is from Second Spectrum 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, and 1. He did not set more than 2 in a basketball game in which the professional Los Angeles Lakers were involved until March. He didn’t set more than 4 in any other game in the entire season."

From the numbers, it didn't seem Westbrook felt fitting of setting on-ball screens. Westbrook has always been a fiery player, but with the little that has gone right for him since the regular season this could be a key indicator for their poor chemistry. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Thinks LeBron James' Drew League Game was a Warning Shot

By Ryan Menzie14 hours ago
USATSI_18057885_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Reengaged' in Trade Talks Regarding Pacers Guard Buddy Hield

By Adam Salcido15 hours ago
USATSI_17961264_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Says 2017 Team Would Beat 2001 Shaq-Kobe Squad

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
USATSI_17317321_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Expresses Desire to Play with LeBron James Again

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18042534_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Demand 3-Team Trade in Any Talks Involving Russell Westbrook

By Adam Salcido23 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Woj Reveals Three Players LA is Exploring Potential Trades For

By Staff WriterJul 19, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Agent's Logical Advice Got Him Fired

By Eric EulauJul 19, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_9897549_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Linked to Potential Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric EulauJul 19, 2022 3:00 PM EDT