Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & AD Finally Meet This Summer

With all the buzz centering around Russell Westbrook fans were looking for some sort of answer on team chemistry and dynamic heading into the season. Fortunately, Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis held a phone conversation about their future with the team (quotes via Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

"The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

All three wanted to make sure they were still on the same page to reach their ultimate goal.

"While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said."

The Lakers are still looking to revamp their roster despite already changing head coaches with the new hiring of Darvin Ham and all the speculation circling around Westbrook in the hopes of a Kyrie Irving deal.

Whether the Lakers continue to make big moves or not, the chances of the Lakers contending for a championship hang in the balance of their three biggest stars. It's a good sign if you are a Laker fan to hear communication after reports of James and Westbrook not talking during Summer League play.

It is obvious the Lakers had a down year last season, but with the superstar level of talent on the team they can easily make people forget about their disappointing season.