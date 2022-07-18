Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Has Yet to Formally Ask for Trade From LA

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Has Yet to Formally Ask for Trade From LA

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook remains in the forefront of trade discussions, but still has not asked for a trade

There has been a lot of discussion in recent weeks over Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the team. The Lakers have been in the rumor mill over landing Kyrie Irving, but there still remains confusion of whether Westbrook wants to stay with the team. 

Westbrook recently fired his longtime agent after a disagreement over his future with the Lakers. However, Westbrook also opted into his final year of his player option so he will be owed $47.1 million this season. 

The signs point towards Westbrook wanting to stay with the team and he has still not formally requested a trade despite the recent speculations (quotes via Dan Woike and Brad Turner - The LA Times)

"Multiple sources with knowledge of the thinking of Westbrook and the Lakers told The Times that Westbrook has never requested to be traded. Earlier this offseason, he opted in to the final year of his contract, which will pay him $47 million this coming season."

However, the experts believe Westbrook has some leverage.

"And while Westbrook has never formally requested being dealt, a new situation could benefit the nine-time All-Star after a disastrous turn with the Lakers."

With Westbrook not formally asking for a trade, it is somewhat safe to assume he wants to play for at least another year in LA and with the price tag, along with his level of play from the previous season, chances are he won't get traded. 

Unless the Lakers are suddenly willing to trade multiple first-round picks in order to send Westbrook elsewhere. 

