Lakers Notes: LA Signs Star Defensive Guard, Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Idea, Giannis to LA?
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal with defensive specialist Marcus Smart on a two-year, $11 million contract. The former Defensive Player of the Year spent nearly a decade with the bitter rival Boston Celtics before heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, and most recently, 15 games with the Washington Wizards.
Additionally, the moves aren't expected to stop there as the Lakers have a major trade proposal involving superstar LeBron James. If the King does end up getting flipped after all, the return would still position the Lakers to be in win-now mode, while also receiving an asset that can benefit them in the future.
Finally, speaking of blockbuster trades that would turn the league on its head, a team insider recently spoke on the likelihood of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that would get the Greek Freak in purple and gold. The source compared the odds of the two-time MVP becoming a Laker to fellow superstar big man Nikola Jokic's chances to head to LA.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
