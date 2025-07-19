Lakers Would Land $121 Million All-Star in Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear that they are looking to move towards the Luka Doncic era in the near future. They are going to end up moving on from LeBron James sooner rather than later.
That doesn't mean that they want to trade James, though. The Lakers would like to keep James for as long as he would like to be there. Any sort of trade request would come from him, especially because he has a no-trade clause.
If James does decide he wants out, several teams will call the Lakers about his availability. One trade proposal from the Warriors could look attractive to them.
A proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Lakers get a different star player to pair with Doncic as they chase a title. Here is the trade proposal:
Golden State Warriors receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jimmy Butler and a 2028 first-round pick swap
The Warriors would love to team up James and Stephen Curry, as they just won a gold medal together at the Summer Olympics in Paris last summer.
Los Angeles would get Butler back in the deal, who has proven to be one of the greatest playoff performers of his generation. However, it still might not be enough for the Lakers.
Getting only a pick-swap in addition to Butler might not make this trade favorable for the Lakers. Of course, James would have to say that he wants to be in Golden State in order for any deal to be made.
Los Angeles would likely entertain other offers from teams when it comes to James before accepting a deal like that. It's still highly unlikely that James gets moved at all.
James has never been traded in his long career, so it would be shocking to see him moved this late in his NBA journey. This team with the Lakers might be his best shot to win another title.
Last season with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He also shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
