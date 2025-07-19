LeBron James to the Warriors? Golden State Considered Blockbuster Trade for Lakers Star
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will soon head into an unprecedented 23rd season of his career.
More news: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LA's Interest in Andrew Wiggins
The Lakers superstar's future is in limbo in LA. Will he stay or will he go? Nonetheless, there is no doubt that he will still play this upcoming season, and as long as he is on the court, he will remain a valuable asset.
However, will he be valuable for the Lakers or another team? It's no secret that there have been teams out there interested in James and doing what they can to add him to their roster.
One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors — a franchise that’s quietly, but persistently, kept its sights on landing the four-time NBA champion.
Despite falling short in their previous attempts, they haven’t backed off. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the Warriors made a legitimate push to bring in the 40-year-old superstar, doing everything they could to put together a compelling offer.
"A handful of teams -- including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 -- considered again whether to make an offer, sources said."
There were reports during the 2023-24 season that the Warriors did their best to trade for the four-time MVP. James opted into his $52.6 million contract with the Lakers in late June.
While that might suggest he’ll suit up for the Lakers this upcoming season, it could just as easily mean he’s buying time to help orchestrate a move elsewhere. Nothing is set in stone.
At this point, it’s still a mystery whether he truly wants to remain in the purple and gold or if he has his sights set on another destination — and is simply waiting for the right opportunity to make that happen.
James may have put together the most impressive résumé we’ve ever seen—not just in basketball, but across all of sports. The 21-time All-Star has made it known in the past that he’d love the chance to share the floor with Stephen Curry.
And even though both are well into the back half of their careers, there’s no question they can still produce at a high level. That said, it’d be hard to imagine the Lakers dealing James to a division rival — unless Golden State comes up with an offer too good to pass up, which, as of now, they simply haven’t.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Has Specific Hopes for Final NBA Season
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.