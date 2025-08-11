Lakers Notes: LeBron James Urged to Leave LA, LeBron Reacts to Bronny Post, Mark Walter Prediction
The Los Angeles Lakers are transitioning ownership, going from Jeanie Buss to Mark Walter, the person who also owns the Dodgers.
Through Walter's leadership, the Dodgers have become a powerhouse in MLB, racking up two World Series titles this decade.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman predicts the same could happen with the Lakers.
In other news, an NBA insider urged star LeBron James to leave the Lakers this summer and join an Eastern Conference team.
James has long been at the center of trade rumors ever since his agent released a statement that threw uncertainty on his playing future with the Lakers.
He is reportedly looking for a contending team, and considering how easy the East is, it could have the clearest path to a title for the 40-year-old.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.