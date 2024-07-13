Lakers Reportedly Looking for Ways to Shed Salary Late in Free Agency Hunt
The Los Angeles Lakers, at present, look exactly the same as they did last year — albeit plus the additions of rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James; minus reserve sharpshooting combo forward Taurean Prince, who departed for the Milwaukee Bucks for a probable veteran's minimum contract; and with the fate of underwhelming free agent backup point guard Spencer Dinwiddie up in the air.
All 15 of the Lakers' standard roster spots are currently occupied, meaning the team would need to cut bait with at least one guaranteed contract should it hope to sign a new free agent. And due to a prohibitive salary cap situation, the team would ideally offload a pricier player without bringing back guaranteed money.
Now, L.A. is reportedly looking into way to at least use one of the few non-minimum signing mechanisms still available to it, according toMarc Stein in a new Substack article.
“The Lakers are known to be exploring pathways to shed some additional salary via trades to create sufficient wiggle room needed under the second apron to make use of their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception,” Stein writes.
There are still several intriguing free agents available, including Toronto Raptors shooting guard/small forward Gary Trent Jr., Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones, restricted free agent Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard, and New York Knicks forward/center Precious Achiuwa. Okoro and Achiuwa could abet Los Angeles defensively along the wing and frontcourt, respectively. Trent and Kennard could help improve the Lakers' three point shooting, and Jones could aid L.A.'s shooting and playmaking.
More Lakers: LeBron James Makes Social Media Post After Teaming Up With Specific Star on Team USA