Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
More rumors continue to circulate around Lakers guard Russell Westbrook as trade packages of all kinds continue to emerge. Westbrook had a down year with the Lakers, but any trade could be better for the team if they wait.

Westbrook has a hefty contract, which has caused many teams to negotiate for significant draft compensation in return for taking on his expiring $47.1 million contract. That's caused at least one analyst to suggest that the Lakers might wait until the NBA trade deadline to deal Russ. (quotes via Eric Pincus, Bleacher Report)

"He'll become easier to trade closer to the deadline [with the Lakers responsible for more than half of his 2022-23 salary]. That's a lot less money for an owner to spend on. Teams are more realistic on where they stand at that point. Other players become unhappy. Some may become available that [simply] aren't right now."

It's not about how you start the season, it's about how you finish. The Lakers will have plenty of ways to deploy, or not deploy, Westbrook throughout the season.

The Lakers would eat up half the contract and teams can be attracted to how Westbrook has played to send over players that are asking for a trade. If Westbrook has not played, teams can also send over trade at a lower value but give the Lakers something in return rather than letting him walk at the end of the season. 

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain the core key components that fans don't want to see let go, but with the news of Westbrook's probable departure the future still remains gloomy for the Lakers and no one remains safe. 

The Lakers seem willing to do anything to avoid the disappointing finish from last season despite trade rumors being downplayed by their head coach, Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

