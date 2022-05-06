Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

Unless you've been living under a rock, or just avoiding Lakers news after the team missed the playoffs, there's been plenty of talk about HBO's dramatization of the Lakers Showtime era, "Winning Time".

Most of the headlines have been centered around franchise icon Jerry West formally requesting an apology and retraction for his depiction in the show. In turn, HBO responded that "Winning Time" isn't a documentary, but rather, content "drawn from actual facts and events" that are then "fictionalized".

Despite all the controversy surrounding the show and its portrayal of West, fellow Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has no qualms with the second season of the focusing on the Shaq and Kobe era.

"Let's do it."

During the interview with Reuters, Shaq explained why he wouldn't be concerned with a fictionalized version of himself even after seeing the HBO version of West.

"I'm the type where you can say or do whatever you want, no problem. I understand the entertainment world."

The Big Diesel did directly comment on how HBO portrayed Jerry West in the interview.

"I like it but I don't like how they depict my good friend Jerry West. But other than that I think it's very interesting...Jerry was always kind and compassionate to me. I've never seen him have those meltdowns. So I think that portrayal of Mr West was probably false"

A Shaq and Kobe centered second season would probably be more engaging for younger generations of Lakers fans. Magic, Kareem, Worthy, and the rest of the Showtime Lakers were an incredible team, but likely not one most teenage Lakers fans truly connect to. Which is why it could be a tempting

To be clear, HBO hasn't announced many details about the second season of "Winning Time", but according to The LA Times Bill Plaschke, the show has already been renewed for another season.