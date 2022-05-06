Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

The Big Diesel has zero issues with being included in a future season of the controversial show "Winning Time".

The Big Diesel has zero issues with being included in a future season of the controversial show "Winning Time".

Unless you've been living under a rock, or just avoiding Lakers news after the team missed the playoffs, there's been plenty of talk about HBO's dramatization of the Lakers Showtime era, "Winning Time".

Most of the headlines have been centered around franchise icon Jerry West formally requesting an apology and retraction for his depiction in the show. In turn, HBO responded that "Winning Time" isn't a documentary, but rather, content "drawn from actual facts and events" that are then "fictionalized".

Despite all the controversy surrounding the show and its portrayal of West, fellow Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has no qualms with the second season of the focusing on the Shaq and Kobe era. 

"Let's do it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the interview with Reuters, Shaq explained why he wouldn't be concerned with a fictionalized version of himself even after seeing the HBO version of West.

"I'm the type where you can say or do whatever you want, no problem. I understand the entertainment world."

The Big Diesel did directly comment on how HBO portrayed Jerry West in the interview.

"I like it but I don't like how they depict my good friend Jerry West. But other than that I think it's very interesting...Jerry was always kind and compassionate to me. I've never seen him have those meltdowns. So I think that portrayal of Mr West was probably false"

A Shaq and Kobe centered second season would probably be more engaging for younger generations of Lakers fans. Magic, Kareem, Worthy, and the rest of the Showtime Lakers were an incredible team, but likely not one most teenage Lakers fans truly connect to. Which is why it could be a tempting

To be clear, HBO hasn't announced many details about the second season of "Winning Time", but according to The LA Times Bill Plaschke, the show has already been renewed for another season. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Won't Explore Trading LeBron James If He Doesn't Sign Extension In August

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
lebron james
News

Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_14078410_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Slams Voters Over Giving Grizzlies Ja Morant Major Award

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18059920_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Requests Permission to Interview Toronto Raptors Assistant

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_10642093_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Previously Had Approval of LeBron James & Klutch Sports

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18003988_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Juwan Howard No Longer Expected to Pursue LA Coaching Job

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18042492_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Appears Noticeably Slimmer in Recent Photo

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022
USATSI_17395091_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephen A Smith 'Strongly' Supports Idea of LA Trading LeBron James

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022