Lakers: This All-Star Break Could Be Exactly What Los Angeles Needs

The Lakers have just one more game to play before heading into the NBA All-Star break. They will take on the Utah Jazz at home tomorrow night before getting a full week off. After that, they take on the Clippers at home again next Friday night.

So depending on how things go, the Lakers could go into the break with 31 or 32 losses. The last time these two teams matched up, Los Angeles took down Utah thanks to a huge boost from their bench.

But this break could be exactly what this Lakers squad needs. LeBron James has already talked recently about being exhausted, and the losses certainly don't help with that. The 37-year-old veteran is averaging over 37 minutes per game this month, and it's got to be weighing on him.

Getting 7 days off for the Lakers could mean more than anyone would have guessed at this point in the season. They're REALLY struggled over their past 9 games, specifically with free-throw shooting. What is supposed to be one of the easier aspects of the game has suddenly become a very big issue.

They're one of the worst teams at the line this season at 72.2 percent, but they're also shooting an incredibly low 65.2 percent over their last 9 games. That's not exactly a recipe for winning in the NBA.

And unfortunately for the Lakers, their schedule isn't getting any better after the break. They rank second in the league just behind the Bucks as the toughest schedule left to play. A slate of games against the Suns, Warriors, and Jazz only complicated things.

Get LeBron and Anthony Davis some rest, and let Russell Westbrook figure some things out. This break could be what they need to get going, but only time will tell.