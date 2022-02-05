Lakers: Why Frank Vogel is Still Confident that LA Can Win the Championship

The Lakers season hasn’t gone as planned. After acquiring Russell Westbrook this summer, LA planned on spending the winter near the top of the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are currently ninth in the West (25-28). Despite their poor play this year, head coach Frank Vogel still believes this team can win a championship this season, in large part to the recent play of superstar Anthony Davis.

Vogel was highly encouraged by another monster game from Davis in Thursday night’s last-second loss to the Clippers.

“We need every win we can get right now and that’s what’s needed of him. He plays that way when we’re whole, we won a championship with him with that level of determination…it’s going to bode well for us when we’re whole.”

Davis put 30 points and 17 rebounds in the Lakers 111-110 loss. Seven of his 17 rebounds were on the offensive end. As Vogel mentions, LA needs Davis playing at his best while they await the return of LeBron James.

When asked if Davis is playing at his 2020 championship level, Vogel had this to say:

“For sure, with the exception that he’s still not playing that well from the perimeter. He did all his damage in the paint tonight. When he was at his best during the bubble, he was doing that plus carrying that three-point threat as well. We’re going to get there and when we get there, we’re going to be dangerous. We’re going to have a chance to do this [win a championship].”

To Vogel’s point, Davis converted just one of his six field-goals from outside the key against the Clippers. He went 11-for-18 in the paint.

Vogel will continue to heavily rely on Davis as the Lakers make a push towards playoff relevancy. The coach believes that once LeBron returns, they’ll be right back in the NBA Finals conversation.