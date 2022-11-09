Lakers News: LeBron And Bronny James Appear In Another Commercial Campaign Together This Year

LeBron James and his oldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., have now co-starred in two big campaigns together this season.

Following the father-son duo's turn in a mostly visual Beats By Dre spot, the tandem is now trying its hand at more out-and-out comedy, appearing in a new campaign for PlayStation's latest anticipated blockbuster, "God Of War: Ragnarok," which also concerns a father-son duo, Kratos and Atreus.

Accordingly, the Jameses co-star in the spot with several other famous famous. Ben Stiller and son Quinlin, plus the wickedly talented John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu. In the spot, Ben Stiller, decked out in full Kratos regalia, leads a family therapy session to discuss how the game can enrich everyone's real-life father-kid relationship.

Check out the full spot right here:

In the ad, the big moment for the James duo comes when Stiller addresses LeBron in the circle. “Nobody can hurt you like your kids. Right, LeBron?” Stiller inquires.

“Bronny said he would rather play against me than with me,” a forlorn LBJ offers. “Shot in the heart.” As we all know, LeBron James prefers to suit up alongside his friends, so it only makes sense that he's hoping to do that with his family. To be fair, he has also explicitly expressed a desire to last long enough in the league that he can play with Bronny and, perhaps, younger son Bryce James. Both kids are currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, with Bronny a senior and Bryce a freshman.

The junior James made headlines earlier this fall when he signed an Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Nike upon turning 18. He was one of five amateur basketball players to do so at that time. He also inked another NIL contract with Beats by Dre last month.