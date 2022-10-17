Lakers News: Watch LeBron And Bronny James Rock Out In New Beats By Dre Commercial

Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James and his eldest son, 18-year-old high school senior LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., are appearing in a long-form joint commercial to promote the latest Beats By Dre ear wear: Beats Fit Pro.

In the spot, LeBron James outfits himself in Beats Fit Pro earbuds and works on some snazzy dribbling, launching a few jumpers, until one clatters around the rim and ultimately bounces away -- to be rebounded by Bronny, who turns on a different Beats soundtrack. The Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth pro prospect and his pops, an 18-time All-Star, face off in a 90-second face-off with ever-shifting music.

The new audio gear retails for $199.99 on Beats' official site. Beats Fit Pro earbuds boast on-device controls that let consumers manage their music selections, receive phone calls and use a voice assistant.

Bronny, a 6'2" point guard, is currently projected to be a high second-round draft pick at present. ESPN ranks him 35th among prospects in his recruiting class, while 247 Sports lists Bronny as the No. 41 prospect. During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that it was possible Bronny would spend multiple years beyond college preparing for his NBA bid, meaning he may not enter the draft in 2024, the current earliest year he would be eligible to do so. LeBron would turn 40 during the 2024-25 season. He is technically under contract with the Lakers that year, but could opt out of his

James recently told Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated that he hoped to play alongside both his sons, Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce, in the NBA at some point. If that were to be the case, James would be in the league well into his 40s.



King James kicks off his 20th season tomorrow, when the Lakers face off against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.